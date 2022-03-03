UAE: An adventure on Jais Sledder

A low-down on the country's newest ride

Phots by M. Sajjad

by Abdul Karim Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 8:19 PM

How about we tell you that there is a rollercoaster, well sort of, and you’re in control of its speed, to an extent? Doesn’t sound realistic does it? Erected along the rugged terrain of Hajjar mountains and situated on top of the UAE’s highest peak is a mountain coaster called Jais Sledder. Much to the delight of thrill-seekers, the Jais Adventure Park opened this attraction on February 16 — and it’s not too heavy on the wallet either.

Inspired by the toboggan run rides in Switzerland, Jais Sledder has earned its status as the region’s longest mountain coaster which takes the rider on a scenic route that stretches 1,885 metres. Since its opening, it has been a popular attraction amongst the UAE residents and visitors, particularly for those seeking an adrenaline-pumping experience.

NA160222-MS-SLEDDER -- Visitors are taking a ride on Jais Sledder. A 1,885-metre toboggan runs that winds down through the Hajar Mountains officially opened to the public on Wednesday in Ras Al Khaimah. It costs Dh40 for adults for a single ride or Dh90 for three rides. For an adult and child, it's Dh60 for one go or Dh120 for three - Photo by M. Sajjad

According to the website, “The modern sport of sledding originated in St Mortiz, Switzerland, in the mid-to-late 19th century, where wealthy vacationers adapted delivery sleds for recreational races.” Luckily, the UAE’s latest mountain coaster isn’t an expensive attraction, which can be an exciting activity to try, in order to make a road trip up to the top well worth the effort.

Is it worth it?

NA160222-MS-SLEDDER -- A Visitor is taking a ride on Jais Sledder. A 1,885-metre toboggan runs that winds down through the Hajar Mountains officially opened to the public on Wednesday in Ras Al Khaimah. It costs Dh40 for adults for a single ride or Dh90 for three rides. For an adult and child, it's Dh60 for one go or Dh120 for three - Photo by M. Sajjad

In short, it is extremely thrilling. You can consider this to be one of our top recommendations for spending your weekend in Jebel Jais, as an addition to the list of already-existing spots, such as the highest restaurant of the UAE 1484 by Puro, the world’s longest zipline Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour and the Jais Ropes Course, which make up the Jais Adventure Park. So, if you’re on the hunt for an all-day adventure, then this peak will be your best bet.

What you need to know

NA160222-MS-SLEDDER -- Visitors are taking a ride on Jais Sledder. A 1,885-metre toboggan runs that winds down through the Hajar Mountains officially opened to the public on Wednesday in Ras Al Khaimah. It costs Dh40 for adults for a single ride or Dh90 for three rides. For an adult and child, it's Dh60 for one go or Dh120 for three - Photo by M. Sajjad

You shouldn’t worry too much about the typical weekend rush as they do have around 60 sleds, which helps them process around 300 to 500 riders an hour. A single ride will set you back Dh40 for an adult or Dh90 for three rides, which have to be used on the same day. Children aged eight and below can ride with an adult as long as they’re within the maximum weight limit of 150kg per sled. Tickets for a single ride for a child and an adult are priced at Dh60. All riders must be at least three years old and at least 135cm tall.

The timings

‘Jais Sledder’ is open daily from 9am until 5.30pm, though timings will differ during the holy month of Ramadan.

What to expect

The first part of the ride is a machine-powered ascent to the top of the cliff, where you’ll reach the second station, from there you will then make your way to the point where the power will lay in your hands. The sled can reach speeds of 40kph on the descent and luckily there are individual braking systems, where a rider can slow down by pulling the lever towards them. To ensure everyone’s safety there are sensors in place to slow down a sled should it be too close to other riders ahead. Don’t worry about the heat either as descending at speeds of up to 40kmph will not only be a breeze — literally — the climate on top of the mountain also tends to be a bit more favourable during our usual hot summers.

Be mindful of the limited parking spaces as there is only a small car park opposite the Jais Sledder. Hence, you might have to park a bit further down the road as it can get full quite quickly.

wknd. verdict

Get your friends or family together and go for it! The more you’re acquainted with the track, the more exciting the ride gets. Our advice would be to take it easy on the first go and familiarise yourself with the braking system and the track. Once you have it all figured out, then just go for it and feel the rush.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com