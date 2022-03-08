UAE: 9,493 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24,268,541 million

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 4:01 PM

The UAE has administered 9,493 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,268,541 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 245.37 doses per 100 people.

People who develop a fever after their second Covid-19 vaccine shot show greater antibody levels than those that don't, according to research by two hospitals in southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.

The Mainichi newspaper of Japan has reported that Kyushu University Hospital and Fukuoka City Hospital said antibodies tend to follow the same pattern for those getting their third booster shot, and stated, "The higher the fever, the more effective vaccination is."

In May and June 2021, both hospitals measured the antibody levels of 335 nurses and clerical staff working at Fukuoka City Hospital after their second Pfizer vaccination. Higher levels were seen in people who developed a fever.

Additionally, those with higher fevers tended to have higher antibody levels. Individuals presenting a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher had on average 1.8 times the antibodies of those who remained below 37 C. Conversely, other side effects such as joint pain and a headache were unrelated to antibody levels.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 can cause the brain to shrink, reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory, and damage areas that control the sense of smell, an Oxford University study has found.

The scientists said that the effects were even seen in people who had not been hospitalised with Covid, and whether the impact could be partially reversed or if they would persist in the long term needed further investigation.

"There is strong evidence for brain-related abnormalities in Covid-19," the researchers said in their study, which was released on Monday.