UAE: 6 reasons why you might have a travel ban on you

Even if your passport is still with you, you could be facing a travel ban, though police usually keep them in certain instances
ALSO READ:
Category
Sort By
Even if your passport is still with you, you could be facing a travel ban, though police usually keep them in certain instances
KT explains in detail how UAE residents can pay off penalties using the RTA's award-winning online options
Saudi Arabia readies to welcome global pilgrims for Umrah, offering diverse pilgrimage options. Here is all you need to know
The upcoming three-day weekend from will mark the start of the Islamic New Year on Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23
Fans in Hong Kong hold martial arts workshops and exhibitions to mark Bruce Lee’s 50th death anniversary
Currently, on a 3-day Gulf tour, Erdogan was also appointed to the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour bestowed upon world leaders
Rescuers scrounge for missing residents after heavy rain triggers landslide in Irshalwadi village of Maharashtra, killing 10 people
This Gen Z has taken world by the storm this since then. Here is all you need to know about this young gun
Ahmed Al Jafflah says the summers of his childhood were "a beautiful, beautiful dream"
Authorities evacuate Greek town of Pournari as wildfires continue to create havoc in Greece
Temperatures in Rome predicted to rise to 42 degree celsius as Europe prepares for extreme heatwaves
Unusual rain in Northern India causes increase in water levels of Yamuna river, raising concerns over damage to the Taj Mahal
Deportation from the country depends on the circumstances. The decision is made by the Federal Attorney General, President, or delegated authority
If the indigenous-made space craft successfully competes its mission, India will join a group of three other countries that have managed a controlled lunar landing
On Thursday, during the London premiere of "Oppenheimer," the star-studded cast left early due to a major strike organized by the Hollywood actors' union, marking their first significant strike in over 40 years. Here is all you need to know
On his 74th birthday, let's take a look into his journey from a young boy to an international statesman