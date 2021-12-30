UAE: 35,160 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 4:03 PM

The UAE has administered 35,160 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 228.60 doses per 100 people.

UAE healthcare practitioners and researchers believe that the Sinopharm CNBG's new recombinant protein vaccine gives more immunity and with little to no side effects.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG's new recombinant protein vaccine to be available to residents as a booster dose starting January 2022.

The ministry has said that the vaccine demonstrated an "improved immune capacity" against SARS-CoV-2 variants, with a high safety rate.

Meanwhile, A woman who tested Covid positive ahead of boarding a flight to Dubai at Indore airport in India's Madhya Pradesh state was prevented from travelling on Wednesday, an official said.

The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different Covid-19 vaccines, the official said.

“As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted during the weekly Indore-Dubai flight and as part of it, 89 passengers were tested today. A woman among them was found infected with the coronavirus,” Indore health department’s medical officer Dr Priyanka Kourav told PTI.