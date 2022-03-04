UAE: 13,334 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 3:54 PM

The UAE has administered 13,334 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 244.87 doses per 100 people.

First responders are trialling a new ‘eye of the paramedic’ mixed reality headset in the Emirate. Developed by the US-based Hippo Technologies Inc., the hands-free, voice-activated, wearable headsets will allow remote healthcare workers direct paramedics to consult on complex cases ahead of their arrival in an emergency room, for example.

The headsets were on display at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) kiosk at the Dubai Health Forum, which began on March 2.

According to Hippo’s CEO and co-founder, Dr Patrick Quinlan, “The devices can support the delivery of expert care on the ground by supporting EMTs and First Responders during the critical ‘Golden Hour’ – the first 60 minutes that can make the difference between life and death for a trauma patient.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was shown the new technology during his tour of the Forum on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, eased Covid safety rules for travelling to the UAE will be applicable to residents and tourists arriving in the country via land borders starting March 3.

Earlier, authorities had announced that PCR tests are not mandatory for fully vaccinated travellers or those holding a Covid recovery certificate issued within one month of travel.

Unvaccinated travellers and children aged below 12 must take a PCR test within 48 hours of their journey. A government spokesperson announced this on Wednesday as he addressed a media briefing virtually.