Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Two Americans captured in Ukraine are in Donetsk, Interfax cites source

By Reuters

Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 12:02 PM

June 21 (Reuters) - Two Americans who were captured in Ukraine are currently located in the Russian-backed Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing a source.

On Monday, the Kremlin said that two Americans detained in Ukraine were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva convention who should face responsibility for their actions. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


More news from