Two Americans captured in Ukraine are in Donetsk, Interfax cites source

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 12:02 PM

June 21 (Reuters) - Two Americans who were captured in Ukraine are currently located in the Russian-backed Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing a source.

On Monday, the Kremlin said that two Americans detained in Ukraine were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva convention who should face responsibility for their actions. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)