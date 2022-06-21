Tokyo stocks close higher

By AFP Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:25 AM

Tokyo shares closed higher Tuesday, rebounding sharply after investors were cheered in part by a surge in US stock futures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.84 percent, or 475.09 points, to end at 26,246.31 while the broader Topix index added 2.05 percent, or 37.26 points, at 1,856.20.

The dollar fetched 135.10 yen, against 135.08 yen in London. The US market was closed on Monday for a holiday.

Tokyo stocks rebounded after European shares were bid higher across the board, "prompting short sellers to buy back their short positions", Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The yen's fall to 135 against the dollar also sparked rallies in major exporters like high-tech stocks.

Adding to the upward momentum is the fact that US stock index futures are leaning heavily in favour of buying, which "contributed to the improvement in the market sentiment", the brokerage said.

Among major shares, Sony Group jumped 3.99 percent to 11,465 yen. SoftBank Group rose 2.87 percent to 5,075 yen.

Advantest, a major producer of testing kits for semiconductors, climbed 2.38 percent to 7,310 yen. Nintendo spiked 2.41 percent to 57,560 yen while Toyota added 2.34 percent to 2,138.5 yen.

