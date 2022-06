Tokyo stocks close higher

By AFP Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:15 AM

Tokyo shares closed higher Tuesday, rebounding sharply after investors were cheered in part by a surge in US stock futures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.84 percent, or 475.09 points, to end at 26,246.31 while the broader Topix index added 2.05 percent, or 37.26 points, at 1,856.20.

