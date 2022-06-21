Toewoe sells 10K units of customizable slides within 3 months of its inception

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:40 AM

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): Toewoe, India's first customizable slides brand, has successfully sold 10,000 pairs of customizable slides via the official website and other marketplaces within three months of its launch.

Apart from Toewoe's official website, their slides are available in other online and offline marketplaces. The brand has increased its exposure to potential customers and sales opportunities by relying on this multichannel sales approach. As a result, the brand has reached significant sales in the first three months since its inception, keeping it ahead of its market competitors.

Slides have long been a part of the fashion world but have never been considered a trendy choice of accessories - until now. Slides have become a hugely popular footwear option, as they tick all the looks, price, comfort, and convenience. Looking at this growing popularity of slides,

Toewoe is a first-of-its-kind slides brand in India that manufactures and sells customized slides at a competitive price. The brand takes exceptional care of the style and comfort without making its slides affordable. The Toewoe slides come in vibrant colours and unique styles, adding spice to your summer outfit.

They are also lightweight and super comfy materials to prevent any strain on your feet. Moreover, the footwear brand has created an office environment for all highly-skilled, well-qualified artisans or ignored locals.

Talking about the brand's success, Toewoe Founder's said, "While style is important, today's generation no longer wants to compromise comfort while choosing a pair of shoes. As a result, slides have gained considerable popularity with women over the past few years. Toewoe provides its customers with a unique opportunity to customize their slides as per their mood and personality. Moreover, Toewoe slides are versatile and go with almost every outfit."

"Being first-generation entrepreneurs, nothing came to us with a full plate. We struggled and worked hard to earn every little thing for our sustainable slides brand. We are proud to have sold 10,000 units of slides within such a short period. However, it's just the beginning of a long journey. We are looking forward to achieving many more milestones in the coming months and years," they continue.

The Toewoe slides are made with natural and sustainable material to provide your foot comfort and promote the need for vegan and sustainable fashion among youngsters. They are incredibly durable and lightweight for all-day ease in walking. In addition, Toewoe offers an easy and quick customization option where you can choose a wide range of unique colours and stickers to match your outfit and personality, keeping the fun and quirkiness intact.

After its initial success with sales, the premium footwear brand is now focused on scaling its business and strengthening its brand presence through various offline stores.

