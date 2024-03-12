This Week in Golf: OWGR leader Scheffler will hope to defend his title at The Players Championship, Florida

The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
One of the highlights of the PGA Tour season takes place this week – The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, at the Headquarters of the PGA Tour in Ponte Vedra, Florida.
The tournament is celebrating its 50th edition this year and is regarded, by many, as the ‘fifth Major’ in golf.
The Players Championship first took place in 1974, and as recently as 2019 had a prize fund of $12.5 million.
Former champions are a ‘Who’s Who of Golf’ and include the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Raymond Floyd, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Greg Norman, Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Cam Smith.
The event now boasts a prize pool of $25 million with current OWGR Number One Scottie Scheffler (US) not only the defending champion but also the winner of last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour.
Congratulations to Matteo Manassero (It) for his return to the winner’s podium on the DP World Tour in South Africa at the Jonson Workwear Open – that sees the conclusion to the eight-event International Swing that began at the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort in January.
Rory McIlroy won the mini-Order of Merit on this Swing – earning a bonus of $200,000.
With this win, Manassero moves up 72 spots to 13th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.
The DP World Tour takes a break this week but the Asian Tour returns with its second International Series event taking place in Macau with a prize pool of $2 million.
Included in the entry list are several LIV Golf players, highlighted by Lucas Herbert, and Patrick Reed as well as Graeme McDowell, Serio Garcia and Ian Poulter.
Dubai-based Jeev Milkha Singh and Shiv Kapur are also in the field.
Schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th March, 2024
The Players Championship
Venue: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra, Florida, US
Purse: $25 million
Asian Tour
Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th March, 2024
International Series – Macau
Venue: Macau Golf Country Club, Macau
Purse: $2 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th March, 2024
Delhi Challenge
Venue: Classic Golf & Country Club, Haryana, India
Purse: $300,000
