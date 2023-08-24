The women behind the success of Chandrayaan-3

The nuclear plant will release enough water to fill 500 Olympic swimming pools
They are scientists, directors, managers, and more. Know the women who put India on the Moon and in the history books
More students will be hired straight from school into workplaces, according to a leading educator in the country
Here is all you need to know about notable traits setting apart the Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple
Here is all you need to know about the media storm after Britney Spears' Divorce and Sam Asghari's disguise dilemma
Tropical Storm Hilary caused deadly flooding in Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and Southern California in the US
Apple's quirky safety guide advises against snuggling iPhones while charging, opting for comfy tech-free sleep. 'Charging etiquette' with a twist!"
Beware! Scammers exploit fake food offers, tricking you to share sensitive info. Verify sources, OTPs, and orders
Hawaiian celebrities like Jason Momoa and Auli'i Cravalho have called for people to stay away from the island unless they are official aid workers
The two-bedroom Imperial Suite is the most expensive hotel room in Dubai
Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who was recently in Dubai for the fifth anniversary of her fitness studio, talks about the power of Pilates and how she helps Bollywood superstars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt reach their health goals.
In a series of impactful operations, Dubai Police have made significant strides in combating drug-related crimes, both nationally and internationally
Inspired by Bild Lilli, Barbie transformed through eras, from 1960s twist and turn to 2020s diverse role models, symbolizing empowerment and cultural progress
Moviegoers give their honest opinions on the first screening of the Barbie movie in Dubai
UAE residents will experience more wet weather in the coming days after several parts of the country were lashed by storms last weekend