Tech Mahindra Global Chess League kickstarts today

French and Canadian forces intensify search mission for the missing submersible
As search operations continue for the missing submersible, here’s what to know about the watercraft and how it is different from a submarine
Tourist submersible vanished en route to a shipwreck, trapping five people on board, including Dubai-based billionaire Hamish Harding and British-Pakistani Shahzada Dawood
Jules Jaffe is a US research oceanographer at University of San Diego, and was part of the crew that discovered the Titanic wreck in 1985
Dubai-based British billionaire missing from a submersible examining the Titanic debris is an award-winning explorer who has flown into space and visited the planet's deepest underwater trenches. Here's his exclusive interview with Khaleej Times in 2021
A UAE expat for 15 years, British adventurer Hamish Harding, is reported to be one of the individuals on board a submarine that has gone missing near the site of the Titanic wreckage
More than a century after the Titanic sunk in April 1912, the wreck lies on the ocean floor about 400 miles southeast of the Newfoundland coast
