Sri Lankan supermarket chain to open outlet in Dubai

DUBAI - The first Sri Lankan store retailing in ethnic Sri Lankan foodstuff and essentials is set to open in Dubai soon. The outlet, 'Sathosa', which is a leading supermarket chain in Sri Lanka, is slated to open its first outlet in Karama in about two months' time, said Lal Wickrematunga, chairman of Cooperative Wholesale Establishment, which owns the chain in Sri Lanka.

By A Staff Reporter

Published: Fri 7 Feb 2003, 6:28 AM

Last updated: Wed 1 Apr 2015, 10:24 PM

Mr Wickrematunga, who was in Dubai recently to oversee the project, said the new outlet will be the first outside Sri Lanka. "Currently, we have over 157 retail outlets and 40 wholesale outlets of Sathosa in different parts of Sri Lanka."

"In fact, the chain has recently revived its two outlets in the war-torn Jaffna region," he said, pointing out that the outlet in Jaffna is open 24 hours. Each of these stores in the country are stocked with over 8,000 varieties of ethnic Sri Lankan food products and essentials.


