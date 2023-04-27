Spacewalking: A crucial part of astronauts' job explained

Spacewalking is when space explorers venture out of their spacecraft to conduct science experiments and test new equipment
ALSO READ:
Category
Sort By
Spacewalking is when space explorers venture out of their spacecraft to conduct science experiments and test new equipment
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies face off in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which returned for the first time in four years after the pandemic.
The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding is arranging tours of the Jumeirah Grand Mosque and the Once Upon A Time Museum during the Eid festival
Some methods even allow you to sponsor both yourself and your family
The occasion marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It comes after a month of fasting where believers abstain from several things, including food and water, from dawn to dusk.
Dubai offers many activities for residents during the long holiday
Exclusive Interview with Avi Bhojani
Designed to give you an awe-inspiring look into the life of 250 Nile crocodiles, the 20,000sqm facility opens just in time for Eid Al Fitr break
OC Home, a leading home furniture and decor brand in the UAE, is excited to announce its Eid Half Back Offer on the latest collection
Here’s a glimpse of our success story over the years
On the 45th anniversary of Khaleej Times, we take you behind the scenes on how we bring you the latest in UAE and beyond.
Master Karel Josh De Vera took inspiration from his Master Grant Randall, a Muslim convert and started fasting with him in solidarity
The Mosque of Light in Al-Qouz is a unique mosque designed by Soumaya Dabbagh to honor the late businessman Mohammed Abdulkhaliq Gargash.
Shaped like a sand dune, the headquarters of waste management company Beeah is a masterpiece of modern architecture that marries sustainability with functionality in a stunning design