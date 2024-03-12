Sheikh Mohammed announces new initiative to provide 5 million meals from surplus food

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
During the holy month of Ramadan, UAE authorities and royals announce multiple initiatives in the spirit of giving.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has revealed a new initiative by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum to "provide five million meals from surplus food".
The initiative was launched at Emirates Food Bank and is being conducted in cooperation with 350 hotels with a team of 5,000 volunteers.
The Dubai Ruler said that 35 million people have benefited from the food bank since it began.
