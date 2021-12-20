Saudi-led coalition asks civilians to immediately evacuate Sanaa airport

The Crown Prince and the Emir of Qatar presided over the sixth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen asked civilians on Monday to immediately evacuate Sanaa international airport, in the Yemeni capital controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi militias, state media reported.
The coalition called on the workers of international and humanitarian organisations in the airport to immediately evacuate as it has taken “legal measures to deal with the threat operationally,” state media said.
An Arab News report quoted Arab coalition saying it is carrying out precise and specific air strikes on legitimate military targets at Sanaa airport. In a series of quotes, Arab News said: "Arab coalition said #Sanaa airport strikes come in response to threats and the use of airport facilities to launch cross-border attacks."
On Sunday, the coalition said it had destroyed a drone launched from the airport and aimed at civilians at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah airport in Jizan, near the border with Yemen.
The coalition also said on Sunday it conducted a military operation in Sanaa to destroy workshops and warehouses for drones and other weapons, urging civilians to avoid the area.
