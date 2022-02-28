UAE

Saudi Arabia announces discovery of new natural gas fields

Two of the gas fields are 'non-conventional'.

Reuters
by

Yousuf Saifuddin

Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 9:20 AM

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has discovered natural gas fields in four regions of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, quoting Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The Energy Minister said that Saudi Aramco has discovered natural gas fields in the central area of the kingdom, in the Empty Quarter desert, near its northern border and in the eastern region.

The fields, he mentioned, are Shadoon, in the central region, Shehab and Shurfa, in the Empty Quarter, in the southeastern region, Umm Khansar, near the northern border with Iraq, and Samna, in the eastern region.

Two of the gas fields, Samna and Umm Khansar, are "non-conventional," he said. Non-conventional deposits, also known as shale, are usually trapped in tight pore spaces, requiring special extraction techniques.

