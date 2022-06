Russian television broadcasting in southern Ukraine: Russian army

By AFP Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:05 AM

Television towers in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson have been reconfigured to broadcast Russian television, the Russian army said on Tuesday.

The Russian armed forces have "reconfigured the last of the seven television towers in the Kherson region to broadcast Russian television channels" for free, it said.

bur/yad/lb