RPT-Exxonmobil CEO expects tight oil market to last years

By Reuters

Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:49 AM

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said on Tuesday it would take time for energy market volatility to end and expected three to five years of fairly tight oil markets.

Woods, speaking at a panel at the Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum in the capital Doha, added that the company had asked the U.S. administration for a more efficient investment process and efforts to centralize carbon reduction. (Reporting by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)


