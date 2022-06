RPT-ELON MUSK SAYS THERE ARES TILL A FEW UNRESOLVED MATTERS WITH TWITTER INCLUDING NUMBER OF SPAM USERS ON THE SYSTEM

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:01 AM

RPT-ELON MUSK SAYS THERE ARES TILL A FEW UNRESOLVED MATTERS WITH TWITTER INCLUDING NUMBER OF SPAM USERS ON THE SYSTEM