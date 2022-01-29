Retail Industry Stalwarts come together at IBPC Retail Conclave

The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), Dubai, was again at the forefront in recognising the large role retail industry plays in the UAE’s economy by organising the first, annual ‘Retail Conclave’ on January 12 at The Taj Dubai. The focus was to recognise the contribution made by large retail conglomerates and the Dubai government entities in making Dubai a popular retail hub for consumers worldwide. The panel discussion was hosted by Manoj Abraham Mathew of ZEE TV Group focused on ‘Digital Disruptions and Emerging Opportunities’.

LuLu Group was awarded the ‘Retail Recognition Award’ recognising its huge retail presence not only in the UAE but across the South East Asian region while Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dubai Customs and the Consulate General of India, Dubai were awarded the ‘Enterprise Support Recognition Award’ in recognition of their continued support to the retail industry.

Speaking on the success of the event, Suresh Kumar, chairman, IBPC, said: “The Retail Conclave has immensely helped retailers in expanding their knowledge about the new technologies being implemented in the retail sector. In addition to offering engaging insights on disruptive technologies within retail, the Conclave offered opportunities for meaningful dialogue on how to capitalise on these technologies.”