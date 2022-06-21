Research In and Out becomes India's first stock market institution to impart knowledge to 12,000 students in over 400 cities

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:10 AM

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): Many people struggle to locate the correct source of knowledge, trust, and advice for a successful start in stock market trading because it is a difficult and risky business.

It's no longer the case. 'Research In and Out' has established itself as India's first stock market institute, where aspirants can study the art of stock market trading and succeed in their trading endeavors.

In less than a year since its inception, the Research In and Out Institute has taught over 12,000 aspirants in over 400 cities across the country. The institute has made an eight-year-old girl financially educated in stock market trading, so there are no age restrictions.

Raushan Singh and Abhishek Gupta came up with the idea for Research In and Out. The pair founded the institute "Research In and Out" and developed the "Stock Market Advance Trading" (SMAT) course, which was their first stock market course.

The SMAT training costs Rs 50 per day and includes 30 days of live interactive courses and live trading sessions with the mentor. Not only that but candidates are provided with a welcoming environment in which they may express themselves freely and communicate with the institute for advice and recommendations via

Raushan Singh is a trader and the founder of the stock market education institute "Research In and Out." He used to be a stock market trader about a half-decade ago. He continued to master the art of stock market trading as a novice and eventually abandoned his full-time job to pursue his dream of becoming a trader. However, he was having trouble locating a reliable source of information about stock market trading. He recognised that the high-priced courses that appeared to teach the correct trading method were not at all worth the money.

"It hurts when young traders can't find a reliable source of information," Singh added. "So one day, I thought, why don't I become the solution?" That's all there is to it. I resolved to help these dreamers with whatever information, experience, and abilities I had, and that's when we founded our stock market institute, "Research In and Out."

According to Singh, Research In and Out has a loyal following of over 500k on social media and has taught over 12000 students in the SMAT course to date. Approximately half of their students have already begun their lucrative trading careers.

"We taught an eight-year-old girl about stock market trading and financial literacy." It's just so amazing to be able to teach financial concepts in a way that even an 8-year-old child can comprehend; this is exactly what we need," Raushan Singh remarked.

Raushan Singh and his team are putting their heart and soul to help students sharping their trading skills and sharing their years of knowledge and experience. They are doing everything they can from their end. Now it's your call. Take it or lose it, you decide.

