Rescuers enter tunnel to extract Moroccan boy stuck in well for 5 days

It is not immediately clear how long it would take for them to exit the tunnel.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 6:44 PM

Moroccan rescue workers Saturday entered a tunnel leading to a pocket where a five-year-old Moroccan boy has been trapped since falling into a well five days ago, AFP correspondents reported.

A medical team was with the rescuers. It was not immediately clear how long it would take for them to exit the tunnel.

Rescuers hope to find young Rayan alive.

Hundreds of villagers stood waiting nearby for news as the rescue operation continued.

A male relative of the boy told Reuters TV earlier that the family had first realised he was missing when they heard muffled crying and lowered a phone with its light and camera on to locate him.

"He was crying 'lift me up'," the relative said.

The hilly region around Chefchaouen is bitterly cold in winter and though food has been lowered to Rayan, it was not clear whether he has eaten any. He has also been supplied with water and oxygen using a tube.