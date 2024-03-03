Reportage Properties' sales exceed Dh1 billion in 2 months

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 1:00 PM

Reportage Properties, a leading real estate developer, has announced that its sales topped Dh 1 billion in the first two months of 2024. The developer's sales topped Dh3.7 billion ($1 billion) during 2023, compared to Dh2.3 billion in 2022, with a growth of 60 per cent.

This is regard, the developer is organizing a special sales day at the Habtoor Palace Hotel, Dubai, next Sunday March 3.

The company will make special offers on local and international projects. The Reportage Properties’ portfolio includes 33 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

Reportage Properties aims to provide more special offers, discounts and reductions in line with the requirements of buyers and investors, whether inside or outside the UAE, which enhances the company’s sales in all projects locally and abroad.

The company confirmed that it will continue to launch more new projects that meet the aspirations of customers and investors, while continuing to implement existing projects according to the specified timetable, in preparation for handing them over on schedule.

Reportage recently revealed the launch of the new Royal Park project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, which consists of 844 residential units.

In Dubai, they launched Reportage village during the third quarter of 2023, which includes 1,767 residential units. They also launched the Bianca in Dubai during the first quarter of last year, which includes 653 townhouses.

Reportage Properties is completing projects according to the specified schedule, as they recently completed the Oasis 2 project in Masdar City, which includes about 304 residential units.

The company had previously completed and started handing off units of the Oasis Residence 1 project in Masdar City, as well as the units of the Leonardo Residence project , in addition to handing off units of the Al Raha Lofts project in the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi.

The company also completed the first phase of the Rukan Lofts project, which is being developed in the Dubailand area in cooperation with Continental Investment.