Ramadan 2024: UAE sets Zakat Al Fitr at Dh25

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 10:40 PM

The UAE's Council for Fatwa issued the amount for Zakat, along with atonement amounts for missing fasts under different situations for the month of Ramadan this year.

Zakat Al Fitr has been valued at Dh25 cash per person or a value of 2.5kg of rice for each person.

Zakat is paid on the last day of Ramadan and is obligatory on all Muslims — men, women, the young and the old — who are able to give Zakat financially or in the form of food.

The council also set the atonement amount for individuals who miss fasts under different situations. These are:

People who are unable to fast: Those who are unable to fast must pay Dh15 per person, for each day missed. For those who wish to feed instead of payment, a value of 3.25kg of wheat has been set for each person.

People who break fast intentionally: Those who break their fast intentionally must pay Dh15 for per person, for sixty poor people in total. This totals to a value of Dh900. For those who wish to feed instead of payment, a value of 3.25kg of wheat has been set for each person.

If someone dies while fasting: If a person dies while fasting without paying zakat, it must be paid on their behalf by close ones. This can be paid out of the deceased's estate amounting to 3.35km of land per day or Dh15 for each person.

People who delay making up missed fasts: Those who delay making up for a missed fast without any excuse must pay Dh15 per person, for each day missed. For those who wish to feed instead of payment, a value of 3.25kg of wheat has been set for each person.

If someone takes an oath during Ramadan: If someone taken an oath while fasting and knows it is not true then they must pay Dh15 to ten poor people, totalling to Dh150. A value of 3.25kg of wheat has been set for each person to be fed.

