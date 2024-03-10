Ramadan 2024: These countries have announced first day of holy month

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 5:15 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 8:42 PM

Moon-sighting committees in countries all around the world have gathered to see the last moon of Sha'ban, which marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Some countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE announced sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday, marking the first day of the holy month on Monday, March 11. However, many other countries, including Oman, India, Pakistan and Malaysia have not sighted the crescent moon on Sunday, March 10, making March 12 the first day of Ramadan.

The following countries announced the first day of Ramadan will be on Monday.

- Saudi Arabia: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, was sighted on Sunday evening in Saudi Arabia, according to local media. Therefore, today, March 10, is the last day of the month of Sha'ban, and the holy month will begin on Monday, March 11.

- UAE: The country’s Moon-sighting committee said the crescent Moon — which signals the start of a month in the Islamic Hijri calendar — was spotted on Sunday (March 10) evening.

- Oman: Oman News Agency, in a post on social media platform X, announced that Tuesday, March 12, will be the beginning of the holy month. The announcement came after there was no sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening.

- Kuwait: Kuwait's official news agency quoted the Shariah Vision Authority to announce the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on Monday, March 11, after the sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday.

- Qatar: The country will also observe the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Monday, March 11.

The countries that announced the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday, March 12, include Oman, India, Pakistan, Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

- Oman: The nation's official news agency announced that the first day of the holy month will be March 12, Tuesday. The announcement came after the authorities failed to sight the crescent moon.

- Australia: The Australian Fatwa Council announced that Ramadan 2024 will begin on March 12 for Muslims in the country. The Australian National Imams Council in a social media post said that the date was issued following extensive consultations with the Imams from the Australian Fatwa Council and the Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad.

- Philippines: Local media reported that the Bangsamoro Grand Mufti said that the crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday, March 10, and thus the holy month would commence on March 12.

- Singapore: The Mufti of Singapore has announced that Ramadan in the country will begin on March 12. According to local media, he said that according to astronomical calculations, the crescent seen when the sun sets on Sunday evening is "too small" and "does not meet the criteria of imkanur rukyah (calculation)" agreed upon by members of MABIMS (Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore) countries.

- Indonesia: The Ministry of Religious Affairs in Indonesia announced the start date of Ramadan as March 12, as the crescent had not been sighted at the observation points in the country.

- Malaysia: The Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, in Malaysia has announced that Ramadan will start on March 12 in the country.

- Brunei: Ramadan will begin on March 12 in Brunei, as the crescent moon has not been sighted from any part of the country.

