Ramadan 2024: Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh1 billion charity campaign for mothers

Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 4:19 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 10:52 PM

Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch of a new humanitarian campaign for the people of UAE.

Taking to X, the Ruler of Dubai announced the campaign titled 'Mother's Endowment', which will raise funds for educational purposes on behalf of mothers.

The campaign is worth Dh1 billion.

Along with a heartwarming video, the leader shared a touching message for residents of UAE — calling upon everyone to take part in the initiative — as he highlighted the status of mothers in Islam.

"Brothers and sisters . . A blessed month has come upon us. . In keeping with our annual habit of launching a humanitarian Ramadan campaign for the people of the Emirates, today we are launching the “Mother’s Endowment”... an educational endowment worth one billion dirhams as an ongoing charity on behalf of mothers in the Emirates," posted the Ruler on X.

"A mother is a paradise...and a mother is a path to heaven...and we call on everyone to participate in this endowment...young and old...men and women...we make our mothers happy...and please our Lord...and fast our month while we are in goodness, love and mercy...may God protect the UAE and the mothers of the people of the Emirates," he added.

الإخوة والأخوات . . يحل علينا شهر كريم . . وجرياً على عادتنا السنوية في إطلاق حملة رمضانية إنسانية من شعب الإمارات .. نطلق اليوم "وقف الأم" .. وقف تعليمي بقيمة مليار درهم صدقة جارية عن الأمهات في دولة الإمارات ..



الأم جنة .. والأم طريق للجنة .. وندعو الجميع بالمشاركة في هذا… pic.twitter.com/XgKLPP3m6F — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 4, 2024

Campaign goals

The campaign stems from the basic fact that mothers are their children’s first teachers. They nurture generations and provide them with essential knowledge needed throughout life. The fund will represent an ongoing charity on behalf of all mothers in the UAE.

The campaign aims to honour mothers by allowing individuals to make donations in their mothers’ names. By supporting educational and vocational systems, the campaign also aims to support the education and qualification of individuals in underprivileged communities, offering sustainable ways to raise the standard of living and empowering them to enter the job market, which in turn helps enhance stability and drive development in their communities.

Community campaigns

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign for education support will run under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the region’s largest foundation in the field of humanitarian and development work.

It builds on the success of previous Ramadan campaigns launched under directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid over the past 4 years, starting with the ’10 Million Meals’ campaign in 2020 as the first and largest show of social solidarity, helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was followed by the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign in 2021 that extended its reach to 20 countries across Africa and Asia, and the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign of 2022 which distributed meals in 50 countries around the world, highlighting UAE’s efforts to end hunger. Most recently, MBRGI launched the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ initiative in Ramadan 2023, which aims to establish the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund

