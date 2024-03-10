Ramadan 2024 in Philippines: Moon not sighted; holy month to start on March 12

The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
The Philippines has announced that Ramadan will start on March 12, according to local news reports.
ABS-CBN reported that the Bangsamoro Grand Mufti said that the crescent moon was not sighting on Sunday, March 10, and thus the holy month would commence on March 12.
Indonesia and Malaysia too have announced that the start date of Ramadan will be March 12 as the crescent moon was not sighted.
Muslims worldwide observe the holy month of Ramadan, a period of profound spiritual reflection and celebration, upon the sighting of the last Sha'ban moon.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
More than 150,000 iftar boxes will be distributed during the holy month of Ramadan
Emirates Red Crescent also distributed 2,000 food parcels (Ramadan Mir) in the two provinces to date, benefiting underprivileged families
The video advisory, issued in Arabic, called the act 'uncivilised behaviour'
Did you know that you can get a kilo of dates for only Dh8
The Mothers’ Endowment fund shall be used to support the education of millions around the world
With hearts brimming with reverence and hope, they eagerly flocked to mosques to indulge in worship
If you have the means to give more, you can help provide temporary shelters and even send a child to school