Ramadan 2024: First day of holy month announced in Australia

The Australian Fatwa Council has announced that Ramadan 2024 will begin on March 12 for Muslims in the country.

The Australian National Imams Council in a social media post said that the date was issued following extensive consultations with the Imams from the Australian Fatwa Council and the Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad.

In Sydney, the sun will set on Sunday, March 10 at 7.19pm (AEST), while the moon for Sha'aban will set at 7.23pm on the same night. In Perth, the sun will set on Sunday, March 10 at 6.40pm (AWST), while the moon Sha'aban will set at 6.46pm on the same night, which is not sufficient to sight the new moon of the month of Ramadan.

On Monday, March 11, in Sydney, the sun will set at 7.18pm (AEST), while the moon will appear on the same day after sunset for 36 minutes until 7.54pm, where it will disappear thereafter from the horizon. In Perth, the sun will set on Monday at 6.38pm (AWST), and the moon will appear on the same day after sunset for 41 minutes until 7.19pm, after which it will disappear from the horizon. This allows sufficient time to sight the new moon of the month of Ramadan 1445H.

Therefore, the holy month of Ramadan for this year 1445H-2024 will commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The first night of Ramadan and Taraweeh prayer will be on Monday, March 11, after sunset (After Isha).

According to the post, the method by which the Grand Mufti of Australia and the Australian Fatwa Council had determined the start of Ramadan is based on the calculated birth of the moon before sunset, the duration of the moonset after sunset and the possibility of sighting the moon. This is a method that many prominent and reputable global scholars, councils and Muslim countries have adopted.

The Australian National Imams Council and the Australian Fatwa Council acknowledge, understand and respect the Imams and scholars who may hold a different opinion, and request all Muslims to respect the different opinions on this matter and work towards the unity of the Muslim community in preserving the common values and interests that they all have and share.

Muslims worldwide will commence observing the holy month of Ramadan, a period of profound spiritual reflection and celebration. Ramadan begins upon the sighting of the last Sha'ban moon.

