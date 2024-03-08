Ramadan 2024: Emirates to serve iftar boxes for fasting passengers

The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
Dubai-based carrier Emirates will be serving thousands of meal boxes for fasting passengers both onboard and at boarding gates of the Dubai International Airport during the Holy Month of Ramadan, the airline said on Friday.
The Dubai-based carrier also revealed that it will screening an array of religious content and popular TV shows on ice, and offering traditional Ramadan dishes at its lounges.
Meanwhile, Muslim passengers onboard a flight will be informed of the iftar time by the captain, the airline said.
Ramadan boxes will also be served on flights catering to Umrah groups travelling to Jeddah and Medina. Passengers are also entitled to check in one bottle of Islamic holy water Zamzam, containing up to 5 litres per person at DXB and various airports in Saudi Arabia.
