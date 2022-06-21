Qutone Ceramic launches a new range of tiles and revamps its existing product ranges at Spectrum 22' in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/SRV): Qutone, a fast-growing global brand in Innovation, Design, Manufacturing and Marketing of Ceramic Products, organized Spectrum'22, an exclusive product launch event and channel partners meet.

The event was held at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi. Qutone's 450+ dealers and distributors participated in the event.

In line with its vision to provide its customers with innovation and creativity so as to create a meaningful existence, Qutone unveiled a stunning new collection of tiles called 'Fastrack'. The collection features exclusive designs in multiple finishes designed for the modern-day interiors that seek the touch of luxury and class. The collection has also been made available in two different sizes at launch, 600x1200 mm and 600x600 mm.

The event marked another significant achievement for the brand. Apart from the grand launch of the Fastrack collection, the managing directors of Qutone, Manoj Agarwal, Sunil Manglunia and Rajeev Adlakha also announced the introduction of a new finish in addition to the expansion of several existing product collections. With these new product launches, Qutone expects its revenue to grow from 500 crores to 750 crores.

The Elemento range of tiles welcomed the all-new Dune finish in its portfolio. The finish is currently available in four sublime designs with plans to introduce more designs in the future. There were also new designs added to the popular Dove finish.

Qrock, a collection that offers tiles in 12 mm thickness, also got bigger as new sizes and colors were introduced. With this revamp, Qrock is now available in 600x600 mm, 300x600 mm, and 300x300 mm sizes along with an assortment of designs. A whole host of new designs were also added to the 200x1200 mm Vogue collection.

One of the most sought-after collections by Qutone, imarble, was also expanded at Spectrum'22. It was announced that a whole new palette of exclusive imarble designs will be made available. With this, the imarble collection becomes one of the elitist collections of tiles in the industry.

Speaking about the launch event, Qutone's CMD Manoj Agarwal said, "We are delighted to present the new collection of products for our customers. Our team has worked dedicatedly to make the collections and event a success. We will continue in our pursuit to create desirable and coveted products and scale newer accomplishments."

The event was, indeed, in line with Qutone's vision of bringing new technology, innovations, and trend-setting products to the Indian market.

