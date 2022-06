Qatar's economy expected to grow 4.9% in 2022 on high oil prices -emir

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:31 AM

June 21 (Reuters) - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday the country's economy is expected to grow 4.9% this year due to high oil prices.

He was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, a conference organised by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; editing by Jason Neely)