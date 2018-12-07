UAE

Qasr Al Hosn now open to the public

A Staff Reporter

Published: Fri 7 Dec 2018, 10:53 PM

Last updated: Sat 8 Dec 2018, 1:01 AM

Qasr Al Hosn, the UAE capital's most important cultural site, has now reopened to the public following more than a decade of careful restoration by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). Today, the historic gates were once again opened and visitors entered to be able to experience a celebration of the emirate's rich history and culture that marks the start of a week-long programme of public events and programmes.
Performances from Salem Shukri Al Attas, the Soaud Massi Trio Al Ain marked the opening day festivities, with a performance of Memory of an Emirati Song by Khalid Mohammed & Fatima Zahrat and many more will follow in the coming week.
Al Hosn is Abu Dhabi's original urban block, comprising four interrelated components: the historic Qasr Al Hosn Fort, the National Consultative Council building, the Cultural Foundation and the House of Artisans. 
Entry to House of Artisans, Cultural Foundation, and the landscape is complimentary, excluding Qasr Al Hosn, special workshops and events.

