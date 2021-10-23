Punjab to showcase investment potential at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai - The Pakistan Pavilion is serving as a catalyst, connecting minds from around the world and inspiring participants to mobilise around shared challenges

The Punjab government will be familiarising the global community with the potential for ecological tourism in Pakistan. — Supplied photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Sat 23 Oct 2021, 6:27 PM

The Government of Punjab, under the patronage of chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, is all set to showcase its investment potential at Expo 2020 2020 with the launch of #PunjabEase.

An initiative by the Chief Minister of Punjab and his team at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade [PBIT], #PunjabEase aims to present the incredible, multi-layered potential and “ease of doing business” in one of the most captivating regions in the world.

Highlighting the diverse culture, thriving industries and new business investment opportunities for the global community, #PunjabEase invites the world to experience the province’s wealth in business, tourism, cultural heritage, technological innovations, as well as its natural landscape, traditional ceremonial practices, and historical significance at the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Hosted by Dubai, Expo 2020 is being staged under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” with over 190 participating countries. Building on the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of linking regional economies and globalising previously untapped markets, the Pakistan Pavilion is serving as a catalyst, connecting minds from around the world and inspiring participants to mobilise around shared challenges, during a World Expo of unprecedented global scope.

#PunjabEase at the Pakistan Pavilion will showcase the history, natural beauty, multiculturalism, hospitality, contemporary entertainment and emerging modernity of the province via a series of seminars, concerts, art installations and performances by various departments of the Punjab Government.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will also be visiting the Pakistan Pavilion along with a business delegation from Punjab to meet the expat-Pakistani business community as well as investors from the Gulf region and participating countries, additionally hosting an International Business Conference amongst other activities.

Indeed, PBIT is leading the way for the province’s participation at the prestigious event. PBIT’s advance team recently visited Dubai, connected with investors and the diaspora alike to set the tone for the activities to come. During the visit, Dr Iqbal and her team also met with the senior members of Pakistan Association Dubai, Pakistan Business Council Dubai, members of the Pakistani diaspora from the financial, real estate, construction and various other industries, briefing them about the investment opportunities in Punjab and essential participation for the economic uplift of Punjab, Pakistan.

#PunjabEase will also focus on highlighting the province in a novel and fresh light and as the “next” investment and business destination. These efforts are aimed at generating a consistent stream of foreign spending in Pakistan that will directly benefit and engage with local businesses, hotel and hospitality, and the estate development industry, and the tourism industry at large.

The Punjab government will be familiarising the global community with the potential for ecological tourism in Pakistan. The country’s tree plantation drive, solar power initiatives and blueprint to lower carbon emissions will be at the heart of this programme.

Under the honorable patronage of the Chief Minister, an international audience will be introduced to Punjab’s ancient civilisations and the history of its fertile land. The pavilion will also be hosting an event to commemorate the birth of the National Poet, the late Sir Muhammad Allama Iqbal.

Along with the invigorating events, the Pakistan Pavilion will display documentaries revolving around investment opportunities, demographics, tourist attractions and culture of Punjab, it’s people, their diversity of skills, flourishing commerce, new business sectors (opportunities and growth potential) and glowing, forward looking vision for the province.

