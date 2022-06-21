Press Release from Business Wire: Digi International

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products, and services, today announced it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to simplify the design of end-to-end solutions-reducing product development efforts and accelerating time to market-that better serve customers' business needs.

"As digital transformation increases the complexity of product-design challenges, participating as an Authorized ST Partner will help enterprises deploy sophisticated IoT solutions that leverage intelligent, connected edge-computing designs," said Andreas Burghart, senior product manager for Digi. "In tightly regulated markets such as transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing, our expertise and strengths layered on top of ST's products and technologies will provide organizations with the scalability and compatibility they need to create smarter IoT applications. Our off-the-shelf solutions offer more features with a lower total cost of ownership to help them unleash new levels of innovation."

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program's certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit http://www.st.com/partners. For more information, visit: www.digi.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

