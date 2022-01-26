Pioneering Excellence

Committed to serving Indian diaspora
In the UAE, Sobha Realty is currently developing the Sobha Hartland, a luxurious freehold community spread across eight million square feet in the heart of Dubai, as part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City master development.
Strategically positioned in the heart of the city, Sobha Hartland, is an eight million square feet luxury freehold master development known for key projects, including Greens, Creek Vistas, Creek Vistas Reservé, Gardenia Villas, Garden Houses, One Park Avenue and Forest Villas. It is distinguished by Sobha’s signature quality and unique design philosophy and is known for its tranquil atmosphere with more than 300 species of plants and trees occupying 30 per cent of the total land area set aside for dedicated green cover and open areas. Residents of the development enjoy a holistic lifestyle residing in luxury apartments, villas, and high-end townhouses, in close proximity to two international schools, a range of retail and dining options, and a beachfront boardwalk.
Sobha’s Waterfront District, located within the Hartland, promises a comprehensive urban community with state-of-the-art amenities and breath-taking views. Following the immense success of Waves I, Sobha Realty launched Waves Grande, the second residential tower of 35 floors that provides unobstructed views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, at Cityscape Global 2021.
The company has distinguished itself as a master developer by reinventing the real estate value chain over the last four decades through backward integration — utilising its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, and development in its premium freehold master development, Sobha Hartland.
The luxury developer has also acquired 11 million square feet of land for new developments, strategically located near Sobha Hartland, with new projects aimed to be completed within the next eight years. The new year will also see the developer launch another iconic project on Sheikh Zayed Road that promises to offer residents a truly magnificent lifestyle.
Sobha Realty continues to disrupt established norms and standards by pioneering creative global projects and changing views of excellence, ultimately enriching communities and society as a whole.
Given the challenging last few years, Sobha Realty has consistently showcased its resilience and strength as a leading real estate developed and delivered on its commitment to bring flawlessly designed homes that offer an unparallel lifestyle. Moreover, with these iconic developments and future-ready communities in the most sought-after locations in Dubai, Sobha continues its impressive successful trajectory, driven by its passion for flawless craftsmanship and design in 2022.
