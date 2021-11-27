Orthocure opens sports clinic

Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone’s president, described the incident as a national tragedy. The president visited the Choithram Memorial Hospital to oversee the relief efforts.
KT Network1 hour ago
Orthocure, the brainchild of Dr Saeed and Dr Ali — pioneers in the field of Orthocare and Orthopaedic surgery, was created in alliance and partnership with Dr Naveen Singh, a Swiss citizen, professional athlete and well-known sports rehabilitation specialist, to meet the growing demand for sports rehab programmes and holistic non-invasive treatment.
At Orthocure, major procedures can be avoided using invasive techniques, often identifying ailments simply by touching the key points of the body. The services range from knee and hip replacement to complicated robotic surgery or procedures and healing techniques for ankle, hand and wrist, shoulder and elbow, fractures to simple common sports injuries by using our unique ‘touch diagnosis’ process.
According to Dr Saeed and Dr Ali, “With cutting edge technology and state-of-the-art medical facilities, Orthocure is at the forefront of orthopaedic treatment, providing 360° services — from diagnosis and treatment, to surgery and full back to normal life rehabilitation.”
Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone’s president, described the incident as a national tragedy. The president visited the Choithram Memorial Hospital to oversee the relief efforts.
KT Network1 hour ago
The raft of new laws and legislative amendments came during the Year of the 50th
Government1 hour ago
Self-taught artist holds first exhibition in the city
Local Events1 hour ago
At the close India were 14-1, leading the Black Caps by 63 runs in their second innings
Cricket1 hour ago
Seha connected all their screening centres digitally, mobile app bookings and tele consultations were launched, among other initiatives
coronavirus1 hour ago
Price appreciation will continue in 2022 but at a slower pace as appetite for Dubai properties grows
Property2 hours ago
The promotion is in partnership with the US Mission in the UAE and a part of the ‘Discover America with a fork and the road’ campaign
KT Network2 hours ago