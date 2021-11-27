Orthocure opens sports clinic

At Orthocure, major procedures can be avoided using invasive techniques, often identifying ailments simply by touching the key points of the body.

Orthocure, the brainchild of Dr Saeed and Dr Ali — pioneers in the field of Orthocare and Orthopaedic surgery, was created in alliance and partnership with Dr Naveen Singh, a Swiss citizen, professional athlete and well-known sports rehabilitation specialist, to meet the growing demand for sports rehab programmes and holistic non-invasive treatment.

At Orthocure, major procedures can be avoided using invasive techniques, often identifying ailments simply by touching the key points of the body. The services range from knee and hip replacement to complicated robotic surgery or procedures and healing techniques for ankle, hand and wrist, shoulder and elbow, fractures to simple common sports injuries by using our unique ‘touch diagnosis’ process.

According to Dr Saeed and Dr Ali, “With cutting edge technology and state-of-the-art medical facilities, Orthocure is at the forefront of orthopaedic treatment, providing 360° services — from diagnosis and treatment, to surgery and full back to normal life rehabilitation.”