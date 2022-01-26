Optimum Business Solutions

Syam P. Prabhu, Founder and Managing Director, AURION

Aurion has been helping entities realise goals since its inception 13 years ago

UAE — The Safest Country

Being one of the safest and most peaceful countries in the world, the UAE has become a highly sought-after destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), who are interested in settling down in the country and making it their second home.

Incorporation of a company, obtaining residence visas, opening corporate and personal bank accounts, purchasing residential property, etc., are some of the things that investors want to do initially in the UAE. With a track record of incorporating more than 5,250 companies and investors from 80 countries, Aurion enjoys a high degree of trust among the clientele and licensing authorities. The top branding consulting company is credited with using the latest technology and automation process in executing assignments.

The Land of Freezones

Freezones in the UAE have propelled the growth of the country by attracting foreign investors and incentivising them to invest in UAE. The investment and expenses of running a company can be precisely calculated and there is total transparency in the working of the system. The efficiency in governance was achieved through implementing blockchain technology and paperless transactions in government departments and Freezones.

The competition amongst licensing authorities in attracting investors has led to a huge reduction of costs in establishing entities in the UAE, making it beneficial to global investors and start-ups. The easiest and cost-effective way of settling in the UAE is to set up a freezone company and obtain visas under it.

AURION — Top-Notch Consultant

Established 13 years ago, Aurion is one of the leading business setup consultants in the UAE. As part of its continuous efforts to offer the best solution to investors, Aurion has digitally transformed into a technology-driven business consulting and corporate service provider. The company has completely digitised and automated the business operations to quickly respond to client requirements.

“Aurion is on a constant journey of supporting the entrepreneurs and making life easy for them in the UAE,” said Syam Panayickal Prabhu, Founder and Managing Director of Aurion.

"We guide investors to select the ideal license package and right jurisdiction based on their business activities and other requirements."

The experts at Aurion provide advice on all the latest laws to be abided by the company while operating in the country. The portfolio of services includes ISO standards consulting, assistance in VAT registration, trademark registration, tax residence certificate, and a host of other services for investors.