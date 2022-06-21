One dead after severe storm in Germany's Bavaria

By WAM Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:51 AM

One person has died in a severe storm in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, German press agency (dpa) quoted local authorities as saying.

One person is seriously injured, while another one is missing, Eva Zimmerhof, the spokesperson for the Freising district office said.

Numerous power lines in the town of Moosburg were destroyed and the region had no electricity throughout. The police had previously reported several casualties in the town and its surrounding area.