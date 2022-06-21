On World Refugee Day, Welcome.US announces new pathways for Americans to welcome newcomers, including first-of-its-kind sponsorship platform

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM

Washington [US], June 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Today, on World Refugee Day, Welcome.US is expanding pathways for Americans to support newcomers, including launching

While more than 58,000 Americans have already raised their hand to sponsor Ukrainians seeking safety in the United States, there are still many more in need of refuge who have not yet been matched with a sponsor. To bridge this gap and

Starting June 22, Americans interested in being sponsors can sign up through Welcome Connect, where they will complete training on sponsorship and build a profile. Beginning June 29, Ukrainians seeking refuge in the United States will be able to join the platform and once a threshold of profiles are populated for both sponsors and beneficiaries, users will be invited to connect with one another to pursue sponsorship.

Welcome.US is also inviting people across America to pledge to 'Be a Welcomer' and take action to support Ukrainian and Afghan newcomers. At the Welcome.US '

"World Refugee Day is an opportunity to recognize the courage and resilience of the millions who are forced to flee their home country and to celebrate all who open their arms to welcome them," said Welcome.US CEO Nazanin Ash. "We need everyone to get involved, that's why we are asking Americans to pledge to be a Welcomer and take action to support those seeking safety in the United States. Through the new Welcome Connect platform, and together with our partners throughout the country, Welcome.US is inspiring and empowering people from all across America to unite in common purpose and help newcomers thrive in their new communities."

Connecting displaced Ukrainians with American sponsors

Ukrainians fleeing the war can seek refuge in the United States through the recently announced

The new Welcome Connect platform brings together interested Americans and individuals fleeing the war in Ukraine who are in need of a sponsor, and initiates the sponsorship process in an accessible, efficient, and secure way. The easy-to-use site is designed to give agency to vulnerable Ukrainians and ensure that first time sponsors have a positive experience.

Welcome Connect was built with engineering leadership from

This solution is designed to meet the immediate needs around sponsorship for displaced Ukrainians, but can be adapted for future work related to private sponsorship for other refugee groups.

Meeting this historic moment

This year, World Refugee Day marks an unprecedented moment as the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide reached 89.3 million by the end of 2021 and has now surpassed 100 million for the first time in history, according to the

Welcome.US was founded to unite, inspire, and empower Americans to support those seeking refuge here, beginning with Afghan refugees evacuated to the United States after the fall of Kabul in August 2021. Welcome.US' ultimate ambition is to grow the contributions and deep desire of everyday Americans to help newcomers into durable capacity and an enduring commitment to welcome those seeking refuge here.

In partnership with local and national resettlement agencies, community organizations and leaders, refugees, community sponsorship groups, nonprofits, businesses, faith-based institutions, veterans, universities, four former Presidents and four former First Ladies, Welcome.US is the single point of entry for Americans who want to get involved and support those who are starting new lives in the United States.

To learn more about Welcome.US, please visit

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)