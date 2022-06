Oman's Asyad seeks private sector participation in some assets -Asharq TV

Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022

June 21 (Reuters) - Oman logistics group Asyad plans to exit non-strategic assets, its chief executive told Asharq television on Tuesday.

Abdulrahman Al Hatmi added that the state-owned group will seek private sector participation in some assets directly or through public offerings. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by David Goodman)