No plans for any further Covid restrictions in UK, says Health Secretary Sajid Javid

The 19-year-old Briton was due to face Olympics singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic at the December 16-18 event
Sports2 hours ago
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday there were no plans that he was aware of to introduce new restrictions to contain the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked people to work from home, wear masks in public places and uses vaccine passes, but he faces a backlash from his lawmakers and has not set out any further rules, despite warning that a tidal wave of cases are coming.
“There are no plans that I am aware of for any further restrictions,” Javid said in parliament on Monday.
Javid told parliament the variant now accounted for around 44% of infections in London and would be the dominant variant in the capital within 48 hours.
One person has died in the country after contracting the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain.
Before the death was announced, Britain said 10 people had been hospitalised with the Omicron variant in various parts of England. Their ages ranged from 18 to 85 years and most had received two vaccination doses.
The 19-year-old Briton was due to face Olympics singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic at the December 16-18 event
Sports2 hours ago
Campaign offers an array of experiences for people of different tastes and age groups
UAE Holidays3 hours ago
New global research finds that nearly 40 per cent of crypto owners would be likely to switch primary banks to one that offers crypto products
Finance3 hours ago
Embarrassed Uefa was forced to redo Monday’s draw following a “technical problem"
Sports3 hours ago
The country had ranked first in the world in 152 development and economic indicators
Government3 hours ago
Country is setting record highs both in terms of new infections and hospitalisations
coronavirus3 hours ago
The KPMG survey found that UAE business leaders believe inorganic strategies will be critical in driving their businesses forward over the next three years
Business3 hours ago
The star-studded ceremony will take place at the Armani Hotel on December 27
Sports3 hours ago