New UAE weekend: Bank announces branches will remain open six days a week

From January 3, the bank will have a Monday to Friday workweek

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 1:43 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 1:46 PM

As the UAE transitions into a shorter workweek from the new year, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced that it will adopt a Saturday-Sunday weekend. From January 3, the bank will have a Monday to Friday workweek “in line with UAE Central Bank guidelines”.

The ADIB’s branches will continue to be open six days a week — Monday to Saturday — and will be closed on Sundays. On Fridays, standalone branches will be open from 7.30am to 12.30pm, and mall-based ones from 4pm to 10pm.

ADIB’s offices will adopt a four-and-a-half-day working week, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend. Its call centre will continue to serve customers 24/7.

The bank said the shift to the new weekend would “support the UAE’s international competitiveness by making it easier for people and businesses to trade and do business around the world”.

The bank’s offices and branches in other markets outside of the UAE will continue to work to local timings.

The UAE Central Bank had earlier directed all banks in the UAE to remain open for six days a week, including Friday. Banks were instructed to provide services to the public for at least five hours a day for six days.

The banks can decide their working hours in compliance with the new laws in the country, the circular said.