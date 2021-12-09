Executives and experts say that beyond the South Asian nation’s sheer size, the phenomenon is due to multiple push-pull factors and skillsets.
In line with the UAE’s vision and efforts to remain on top of international trends and continue making progress on global competitiveness indicators across all sectors, the governments of six emirates have adopted the UAE’s new workweek in local government sector.
The system will be implemented in all Federal government entities across the Emirates whereby the workweek will be from Monday to Thursday from January 2022, with Friday being a half day. Working hours for government employees will be from 7:30am to 3:30pm on Monday through Thursday, and until 12:00pm on Fridays.
As of now, six emirates have announced the adoption of the new system from the new year, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.
The decision moves the weekend to Saturday and Sunday, with Friday being a half day, as of January 1, 2022. The roll-out of the system will, nevertheless, take into consideration government entities whose activities require alternative arrangements. Flexible and remote work system will remain in place in line with relevant directives and regulations.
