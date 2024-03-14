My Dubai Car: Why this UAE resident decided to go electric with Tesla Model X

Photos by Shihab

Name: Gita Issrani

Ride: 2023 Tesla Model X

Nationality: Indian

Profession: Homemaker

In Dubai since: 2017

Gita Issrani is an Indian national who spent her formative years in the Philippines. She has a fine taste in automobiles, like many in Dubai, and owns a couple. It was her love for technology and the environment that made her choose the Tesla Model X as her daily ride. Here’s a look at her fabulous life in the UAE:

When did you move to Dubai and what do you like most about this city?

I moved to Dubai with my family in 2017; it’s been almost eight years now. Foremost, being a woman, I feel respected and completely safe here. I can travel alone anywhere and anytime, without a care in the world; the UAE is one of the safest countries to live in. Being an Indian brought up in the Philippines, I feel at home here. Everyone is so friendly, and it’s wonderful to see people of different cultures co-exist happily and peacefully. And not to forget the soaring skyscrapers, the newest and trendiest restaurants and retail outlets integrated into the city’s beautiful timeless architecture.

What do you do for work and how do you spend your days?

Earlier I was an educator, working as pre-primary schoolteacher. At present, I’m a homemaker. I have a 12-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter; they keep me on my toes all day. I love spending time with my family, be it dropping my kids to school or helping them with their schoolwork. I’m planning to do something in the field of education and currently I’m working towards being an entrepreneur.

What kind of car-related activities do you enjoy?

I enjoy going on road trips with my family. One of my favourite places to drive to is Jebel Jais and the beautiful mountains surrounding it. It’s a good escape from the daily routine and an opportunity to spend quality time with my kids. I also like watching Formula One. Initially, I had no interest in it but I started to enjoy watching it with my husband, who is an avid fan of F1. There is an excitement to watching amazing drivers behind the wheels of innovative race cars, and how the race unfolds. Hopefully, there will be a women's team in Formula One soon.

What made you purchase your Tesla Model X?

My husband, Hitesh, was inclined towards buying a Tesla. We waited for almost 18 months to get our Tesla Model X. I wanted an electric SUV because I think it is the future, as the price of petrol increases. It keeps our air cleaner since it has no tailpipe emissions. Also, the fact that this model is particularly roomy, with seating for six, helps. It also has the latest active safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, and has a low rollover risk, which makes it one of the safest cars.

What do you like most about your Model X and what could be improved?

The signature Falcon Wing rear doors is my favourite feature of the SUV. I also like the self-driving technology which always keeps updating as required. The Model X takes the driving experience to another level.

What does your car mean to you?

My car provides a sense of empowerment and independence. Passing the driving test, getting my license in Dubai and being able to own and drive a BMW M6 (my first car), also gave me a sense of achievement. In my car, I get to explore new places on my own, and by doing so, it gives me the means to de-stress and be completely in my element. The relaxing drive also gives me the space I need, to listen to music and loudly sing out those favourite songs without being judged.

If money were no object what car or SUV would you have in your garage? Where would you like to drive it?

I can’t decide which one I like more, the Bentley Flying Spur or BMW 7-Series. I like driving my BMW, it’s one of the easiest cars to drive. Its responsive steering makes it relatively easy to manoeuver while being comfortable and luxurious at the same time. You can never go wrong with having a BMW in your garage. The Bentley Flying Spur is a dream car, one that needs no introduction. It’s a great looking car and has the power and speed to match.

I love driving in Dubai. But driving in Monaco would be a dream come true, after all, the place is known to be the epicentre of luxury car culture.

