Musk says there are still a few unresolved matters with Twitter offer

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:32 AM

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said there are still a few unresolved matters with his Twitter offer including the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the deal.

Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

He was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Andrew Mills and Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)