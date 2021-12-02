Moving Forward With The Times

Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman and FounderAl Dobowi Group

Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman and Founder of Al Dobowi Group talks about the land of possibilities that is the UAE and how it has helped turn the company into more than just tyre management in over four decades

Al Dobowi Group is a globally renowned systems and solutions provider for tyre management, power storage, industrial rubber, material handling and fluid management industries. It was formed in 1976 to address the needs of a growing tyre management and service industry in the Middle East. Since then, we have grown beyond tyre management into providing our clients with all the solutions they need with regard to motion. This includes batteries for motive power and automotive batteries, oils and lubricants, conveyor belt systems and techni¬cal rubber products with a signifi¬cant presence in over 10 countries. The company employs over 2,000 people, functioning collectively as a unified corporate enterprise focused on excelling in the business of manufacturing and distribution.

We contract manufacture tyres in some of the largest tyre plants in Asia, using our equipment and research and development. Al Dobowi Group is the largest battery manufacturer in the MENA region and provides both automotive and industrial solutions that power the world’s diversified economic activities.

In 2011, Al Dobowi Group founded Eternity Technologies, which soon became a growing force in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries for the motive power battery market, supporting applications such as electric forklift trucks. In 2014, Eternity Technologies launched their full range of OPzV and OPzS batteries to serve the global standby power market is one of the fastest growing industrial battery company in the world, offering a wide range of industrial batteries and services for material handling equipment such as electric forklifts and renewable energy storage such as off-grid solar systems. Eternity Technologies operates from a unique global and regional state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, specialising in the manufacture and supply of industry leading, high performance industrial batteries.

In 2020, the company further expanded their portfolio and manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of 6V and 12V gel blocs to serve light traction and standby renewable applications. To mark their 10-year anniversary in 2021, Eternity Technologies launched QUASAR, a new generation of thin tube carbon nano motive battery to serve demanding motive applications. QUASAR batteries offer longer running time, fast charging capabilities, longer lifespan and extreme performance in cold storage applications, predominately for the heavy-duty material handling market such as airport ground support.

The company now sells to over 100 countries worldwide, has two major factories in the UAE, and has established partner businesses to enable regional distributorship in Germany, Spain, USA, Chile and South Africa, offering local cell assembly. Eternity Technologies is a rapidly growing force in the market, offering a wide range of products, including cells, batteries, blocs, chargers and accessories for the motive power, standby power and renewable energy market. Eternity Technologies plays an important role in solar energy storage and sustainability in the UAE and offers a truly circular economy, with over 80 per cent recycled materials being used in the manufacturing of new lead acid batteries. The company’s goal is to deliver the most reliable, sustainable and available industrial battery solutions in the market through the use of recyclable products and to actively contribute in the UAE circular economy.

On the 50th National Day, I can only be grateful for what it has made possible for me. I moved from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, India to Dubai in 1976 to pursue a family business. Dubai has been a place loved by one and all. There are over 200 nationalities living in harmony and enjoying the fruits of good living.

The UAE has accepted all castes, nationalities and religions to make it an international and inter-cultural place where all are welcome and are able to practice their own religion, their own culture and in the process, learn to respect one another.

When I came to Dubai from India, UAE was just five years old. The UAE emerged from the convergence of the trucial states as the seven emirates joined under one flag in 1971.

Life was good even then as the rulers of the UAE shared farsighted visions to promote a congenial atmosphere for business establishments. During my 45 years I have seen a lot of growth, development, acceptance, love and tolerance in all the communities living in the UAE. I wish the UAE and the rulers of the country a very happy National Day and many more years of continued success. My message on this auspicious day is: “A young nation with a lot of future and a lot of zeal. It has a very pragmatic leadership which is welcoming to one and all.”