More vaccines, fewer mask rules as US keeps fighting Covid-19

The improving metrics could get a boost from Joe Biden’s workplace mandate and the launch of Covid-19 shots for elementary-age students

A 10-year-old child receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Washington. — Reuters

By AP Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 2:32 AM Last updated: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 2:44 AM

The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again.

Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated and the nation’s over-65 population, which bore the brunt of the pandemic when it started nearly two years ago, is enthusiastically embracing vaccines.

Nearly 98 per cent of the over-65 population has received at least one Covid-19 shot and more than 25 per cent of them have gotten boosters, just weeks after they were authorised. The improving metrics could get a boost from President Joe Biden’s workplace mandate unveiled on Thursday and the launch of Covid-19 shots in elementary-age students.

Seniors also are playing a role in getting other family members vaccinated. Erin Lipsker plans to get her 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son vaccinated as soon as possible so they can see her parents and her 98-year-old grandmother. An added motivation is that Lipsker was treated for cancer two years ago, and her 8-year-old daughter, Kennedy, has asthma.

“The more children and adults are vaccinated, the quicker we will be able to resume a new normal. I want that for my kids. I want that for our planet,” said Lipsker, of Spokane, Washington. “I think I will feel much safer around our family. I have a 98-year-old grandmother that my kids adore. I will feel safer having my kids around her, and my parents.”

But the pandemic has proven hard to control. In the US, winter is coming and diseases like Covid-19 often spread easier with people indoors and closer together. The worst surge in the nation happened last winter, before the vaccines were widely available.

While cases around the world are declining, the World Health Organisation said this week new cases jumped by 6 per cent in Europe, compared with an 18 per cent increase the previous week. The US plans to open its borders to international travellers on Monday.

The trends in the US have health officials feeling better for the first time in months and hoping the progress will continue as long as a new variant doesn’t pop up or the rate of newly vaccinated people declines. But they have also been down this road before and have come to the conclusion that Covid-19 is going to be an issue for years to come.

“It is going to be endemic. It is going to exist in our population for a long period of time,” said Deborah Fuller, a professor of microbiology at the University of Washington. “You saw what looked like an inflection point coming and, boom, here came the delta variant.”

There are still plenty of encouraging signs in the US as Pfizer announced its experimental pill for Covid-19 cut rates of hospitalisation and death by nearly 90 per cent among patients with mild-to-moderate infections and it will soon ask the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise its pill.

The number of Americans in the hospital with Covid-19 is averaging around 42,000, the lowest number since the beginning of August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hospitalization dip matches a dip in overall cases.

But deaths, which lag behind increasing case counts because it can take weeks for the disease to kill, continue to mount. The US is averaging 1,100 coronavirus deaths per day, down from more than 1,600 two weeks ago.

More than 750,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US in less than two years, about the population of Denver. The latest 50,000 deaths happened in the past month.

Color-coded virus maps that were a sea of red in September have started to turn yellow and blue in recent weeks, indicating a much slower spread of disease. The CDC says about 350 counties are now experiencing moderate or low transmission, many of them in the Deep South.

In the U.S., nearly 60 per cent of the population — more than 193 million people — are fully vaccinated. More than 21 million have received a booster dose, and those numbers are soaring each day. The average number of Americans getting booster shots has reached nearly 800,000 per day. That compares with about 265,000 people per day getting their first shot.

It’s still too early to know how many children under 12 have gotten shots in the three days they have been available.