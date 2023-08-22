Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai launches state-of-the-art Dry Eye Clinic with unmatched diagnostic and treatment capabilities
The hospital continues to pave the way in eye care excellence, offering comprehensive, patient-focused solutions
Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai has announced the launch of its dedicated Dry Eye Clinic, a cutting-edge facility equipped with the latest technology to offer precise diagnosis and personalised treatment for dry eye conditions. Dry Eye Disease is an increasingly prevalent issue in the UAE, affecting 62 per cent of the population. The region's environmental factors and lifestyle choices often contribute to this condition, making specialised care an essential part of treatment.
The Dry Eye Clinic at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai offers advanced diagnostics which enable the clinic to identify the main cause of symptoms and the specific type of dry eye disease, including conditions like anterior and posterior Blepharitis, Demodex, evaporative dry eye, aqueous deficient dry eye, and cases like Sjogren's disease.
These diagnostic tools include meibography for meibomian gland dysfunction, non-invasive tear break-up time, lipid layer thickness measurement, tear meniscus height, osmolarity measurement, and matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP 9) to assess inflammation.
The clinic also provides diverse treatment options, including E Intense Pulse Light (IPL), Lipiflow, Manual meibomian Gland Expression, and various types of tear plugs (permanent, semi-permanent, dissolvable) alongside specialised drops.
Dr. Ammar Safar, Chief Medical Officer at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, said: "The launch of our Dry Eye Clinic reinforces our commitment to providing the best eye care services in the region. The advanced technology at our disposal helps identify the underlying causes of dry eye and enables us to offer targeted treatment with measurable outcomes."
The Moorfields Dubai Dry Eye Clinic emphasises a comprehensive diagnostic process, delving into the main cause of a patient's symptoms or disease. This approach enables personalised, targeted treatment guided by objective and measurable assessment methods.
Dr. Alia Issa, lead of the Dry Eye Clinic, added: "We understand that dry eye conditions can range across a spectrum and affect patients differently. Our unique approach ensures that each patient receives personalised care tailored to their needs. With our state-of-the-art technology and a dedicated team of experts, we are determined to enhance the quality of life for those suffering from dry eye syndromes."
Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai continues to pave the way in eye care excellence, offering comprehensive, patient-focused solutions that align with the latest technological advancements.
About Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai
Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai (MEHD) is the first overseas branch of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world. Located at the Al Razi Medical Complex in Dubai Health Care City, the facility provides day-case surgery and outpatient diagnostic and treatment services for a variety of surgical and non-surgical eye conditions. MEHD will also raise standards for research and teaching in the region. MEHD is owned and managed by the NHS Foundation Trust and maintains close links with London to ensure that patients in the GCC receive the best eye care treatment in the world.
