Message

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

"On this day, as we celebrate the 74th Independence Day, I would like to wish and convey my warm greetings to all the Sri Lankans in Sri Lanka as well as in the various parts of the world. We continue to make Sri Lanka prosperous and beautiful. I reiterate having great faith in our people and also in our collective ability to do so."

Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Independence is Not Something that Ends with the Victory

This year, we celebrate Sri Lanka’s 74th Independence Day amidst many great challenges. The challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has plagued the world for two years, are not insignificant. Whilst historically, the people of this country had lost their freedom due to foreign invasions and separatist terrorism, today we have lost our freedoms due to the Covid pandemic which deprived us of the opportunity to develop the country for two years. The economy, education and livelihoods were completely overturned. However, as a nation that has sacrificed for freedom, we cannot allow this frustration to overcome us.

Although the world faced massive setbacks, we have also used all the positive steps taken globally to recover from the pandemic. We have already taken steps necessary to provide the population with all three vaccinations as a solution to the pandemic. It is this approach that has enabled us to recover from the pandemic to a great extent and return public life to a sense of normalcy. Freedom is not something that ends with the victory. It is something that should be won day by day, and it is this fact that we must highlight on each Independence Day. However, I firmly believe that a nation inspired by hundreds of years of relentless struggle for freedom, is fully capable of remaining undaunted and facing up to this challenge as well. As a nation accustomed to unceasingly fighting for independence, on this Independence Day, let us resolve to overcome these challenges as well.

Prof. G. L. Peiris, M.P. ,Foreign Minister, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

On the happy occasion of the National Day of Sri Lanka, marking our country’s 74th anniversary of independence from four and a half centuries of foreign colonial rule, it is with immense pride and pleasure that I extend my warm felicitations and sincere greetings to fellow citizens, both in Sri Lanka, as well as the diaspora spread across all parts of the world.

Today, we commemorate our nation’s journey to regain our freedom and the inalienable rights of our people from foreign political, economic and socio-cultural subjugation. We recall with reverence and profound gratitude, the dedication, sacrifice, determination and the struggle of our gallant forefathers to liberate our motherland. The independence we gained on February 4, 1948 enabled the country to initiate the political, economic and socio-cultural transformation of our people. Since independence, Sri Lanka has had its fair share of significant successes, especially in achieving near universal literacy and a healthy society, manifested by low infant mortality and increasing longevity of the population, directly attributable to the provision of free education and free public health services to the people by successive governments. However, it has to be admitted that we, as a nation have also had to face a number of formidable challenges along the way, including two bloody insurrections, as well as a costly and debilitating internal armed conflict lasting almost three decades which ended in May 2009. On this important day, we bow our heads in humble tribute to all our national heroes who had fought against foreign colonial rule and the gallant members of our brave armed forces, the police and civil security personnel who had paid the supreme sacrifice in defending Sri Lanka’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

Today, we are at a critical juncture in this journey, where all Sri Lankans should re-dedicate themselves to strive hard to overcome the adverse impact of the current global Covid-19 pandemic that has plagued the entire world. In particular, the pandemic has severely and disproportionately affected the economies of developing countries, including Sri Lanka and the lives of the lower income groups. Therefore, I believe, it is vital that all Sri Lankans in the country and abroad unite and support the efforts of the government to defeat the pandemic and revive the economy.

In celebrating the 74th anniversary of independence, we are determined to fulfil the pledges of the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, under ‘The Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ policy framework, and build a peaceful and prosperous nation, maintaining friendly relations with all the countries in the world.

Malraj De Silva, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE

AYUBOWAN!

This year, we are celebrating the 74th anniversary of independence of Sri Lanka at a very important juncture of our country. No need to elaborate on the effects of Covid-19 for the last two years that have affected our lives and the country. While we sympathise with our citizens who lost their lives due to Covid-19, we need to encourage all our citizens within the country and outside the country to receive the recommended doses of vaccinations and completely adhere to health guidelines prescribed by health authorities to protect you, your family and in large the nation. We are a proud nation having vaccinated most of the citizens in the Asian region, but we all can do more by administering the booster shot at earliest.

Independence comes in many ways, freedom of religious rights, speech, education, movement, and importantly economic freedom. As we all know our country is going through a very difficult time of Forex crunch due to Covid -19, it has affected our economy where it hit hard on tourism, remittance from expatriates, exports, etc. It is our solemn duty to help to regain Sri Lanka’s economic freedom by promoting tourism, by inviting your friends from other nations to visit Sri Lanka, which has very few or no restrictions for travelers. Not only that, but this is also the time for us to help the country to increase its remittance by remitting money that we have earned through official channels. Encouraging UAE importers to import more items from Sri Lanka and helping our exporters to find new markets in the UAE. I am confident that all our citizens will work together as Sri Lankans towards these common goals, and we can tremendously help our motherland and citizens to regain economic freedom within a very short period.

I take this opportunity to recall the diplomatic friendship that exists between Sri Lanka and the UAE, which spans across more than four decades. The citizens of both countries have mutually benefited from this long-standing relationship for the betterment of the individuals and the development of the two countries. Over the years, especially with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s short visit, the relations between two countries have grown exponentially, covering a multitude of areas of mutual benefit. The bilateral trade and investments have been steadily increasing and the UAE is emerging as one of Sri Lanka’s major strategic and economic partners. The two countries are geographically only four hours away and the air connectivity is rich with over 50 direct flights a week, spurring an increasing number of inbound and outbound tourists.

I gratefully recall all the assistance that the UAE extended to Sri Lankan citizens living in the UAE and to Sri Lanka at this hour of need and we are thankful from the bottom of our hearts to the legacy of the visionary leadership of the UAE.

In conclusion, once again, I thank the Government of the UAE for its indispensable support at this crucial stage, which further enhanced the warm and cordial relations between the two countries. I would also like to call upon the citizens of Sri Lanka in UAE to continually contribute your expertise and hard work collectively for a healthy relationship between the two countries, which in return will reflect in the economic development of both countries.

I wish all the best, good health and prosperity to all our Citizens of Sri Lanka in UAE and the people of UAE.

Nalinda Wijerathna, Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and Northern Emirates

It is with great pleasure that I extend my warmest greetings and felicitations to the Sri Lankan community living in the UAE on this special day of celebrating the 74th anniversary of independence of our beloved motherland.

The friendly and cordial bilateral relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka have grown exponentially since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations in 1979. While witnessing important bilateral milestones over a period of forty years, the cordial relations between the two countries, which are based on mutual trust and understanding, have spread in all the spheres including trade, investment, tourism, and economic cooperation. Recent high-level visits from Sri Lanka, including the visit of the President and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka to the UAE have further strengthened the strong relationship between the two countries. Sri Lanka’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai has provided a great platform to further enhance bilateral trade, tourism, investment and cultural bonds.

The UAE is Sri Lanka’s largest trading partner in the MENA region. While ranking at number eight in Sri Lanka’s top export destinations, the UAE ranks at number three in Sri Lanka’s global import destinations. The UAE is the largest source of foreign direct investment inflows to Sri Lanka from the Gulf region. The air connectivity with over sixty direct flights between the UAE and Sri Lanka has immensely helped for the development of the tourism industry in both the countries. The UAE is among the most preferred destinations for employment among the Sri Lankans due to its conducive environment for foreign employees.

As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day anniversary of our motherland today, I am happy to note that, tourism Industry, the country’s third largest foreign exchange earner, has come back on the progressive track in 2022. The country has begun to re-establish itself as a prime tourist destination while the number of international travel magazines and media have recommended Sri Lanka as one of the best tourist destinations in the year 2022.

On this special occasion of celebrating the 74th Independence Day anniversary of our motherland, I wish to convey my sincere gratitude for the UAE Government headed by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, all other Supreme Council Members of all the Emirates, UAE government authorities and all the well-wishers for the generous cooperation extended to the Sri Lanka Consulate General Office to carry out its duties in Dubai. At the same time, I also wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the UAE government and health authorities for continued unconditional assistance to the Sri Lankan expatriate community in this unprecedented time in which the whole world has faced an immense challenge by the Covid-19 pandemic.

I extend my best wishes for good health and prosperity for all the expatriate Sri Lankans living in the UAE and the citizens of the UAE.

Happy Independence Day Sri Lanka!